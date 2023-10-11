West Glover wind project grows

by Joseph Gresser

WEST GLOVER — A small-scale wind project seeking approval from the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) may be bigger than the 75 kilowatts stated in its application for a certificate of public good.

West Wind LLC, a company headed by Brady West and based in Brookfield, is seeking permission to put up three wind towers, each 137 feet tall with the turbine blade at its maximum height, at Auger Heights Farm a 279-acre property owned by Norman Auger. Each of the three turbines would be able to generate 25 kilowatts of power.

The project, called West Wind B…..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)