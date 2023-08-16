Wake boats occupy Glover Select Board

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — As the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been working to come up with regulations regarding wake boating, others have been attempting to keep the recreational crafts and sport out of waters near their home. Several concerned citizens came out to the select board meeting Thursday to ask for support in the prohibiting wake boating on Lake Parker and Shadow Lake.

The two dozen people who attended the meeting to share their thoughts or support other speakers, said they are worried about the prospect that the sport may overtake the current culture of recreation at the lakes, as well as risking ecological effects.

Select board chair Leanne Harple opened the topic to discussion first by reading a letter in support of wake boating on the lakes from one resident. Ms. Harple reminded people that select boards do not have the authority to ban wake boats from operating on any body of water.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below.

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)