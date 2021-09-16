VSP seize truck containing cocaine, narcotics & more

On 09/02/2021 at approximately 5:18 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Tetreault Road in the Town of Newport Center to investigate a call for service. While troopers were at the residence a truck was seized and a search warrant was requested and later granted by a Judge.

On-scene investigation revealed Todd Marsh, 45 of Newport Center, was in possession of the truck seized. Upon search of the truck, drug paraphernalia, approximately 152 grams of cocaine, regulated and controlled stimulants and narcotics in pill form, $14,615 in U.S. currency, and several unknown substances were located.

All items were seized, and the unknown substances were sent to the lab for testing. Marsh was later located and lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility on the following offences: