VSP search for links between armed robberies

State Police are investigating a series of armed robberies across the Northeast Kingdom that have occurred since late last year. Detectives are working to determine whether any of the five cases are connected.

No injuries have been reported, but each incident is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation for everyone involved. Troopers ask that anyone with information about any of these robberies or who was in the area around the time they occur contact the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

A summary of each incident is below.

December 1, 2020, 9:15 p.m.: Family Dollar, Main Street, Orleans (Case No. 20A504642).

At about 9:21 p.m. December 1, 2020, State Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located on Main Street in Orleans. During the initial investigation it was learned that, at approximately 9:15 p.m., an individual entered the Family Dollar, displayed a weapon, and demanded money. The individual was described as a thin white male approximately six feet tall and wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and black pants. The male’s face was concealed by a black facemask. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen traveling on foot toward South Avenue. None of the Family Dollar employees was injured during the robbery. No photo of the suspect is currently available.

January 7, 6:10 p.m.: Subway, 25 Railroad Avenue, Orleans (21A500077).

At about 6:15 p.m. January 7, State Police received a report of a robbery at Subway in the village of Orleans. Witnesses advised a male entered the store at about 6:10 p.m. stating he had a firearm and demanded money from the register. The male removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the store on foot toward South Street. He was described as tall and thin and had a mask covering his face. It appears the suspect wore a wig during the robbery.

February 4, 5:51 p.m.: TD Bank, 424 Main Street, Barton (21A500380).

At about 6 p.m. February 4, State Police received a report of a robbery at TD Bank in Barton. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the bank demanding money from the tellers and threatening the use of a weapon. The unknown male took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and left the scene on foot heading north on Main Street. The suspect is described as a 5’8” to 5’10” man, probably Caucasian with an average build.

March 30, 9 p.m.: Dollar General, 53 East Main Street, North Troy (21A500981).

At about 9 p.m. on March 30, troopers from the Derby State Police barracks were advised of an attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General in North Troy. It was reported that a white male entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money. The male then fled the scene without being given money by the clerk. The suspect is described as a tall and skinny white male about six feet in height.

April 19, 3:09 p.m.: North Country Federal Credit Union, 12 Main Street, Orleans (21A501182).

At 3:09 p.m. April 19, State Police troopers responded to a bank robbery at the North Country Federal Credit Union at 12 Main Street in Orleans. Investigation revealed a male dressed in dark clothing robbed the credit union, during which time he brandished a firearm. The male was then seen leaving the bank on foot on Maple Street before stealing a bicycle and subsequently being picked up by a vehicle on River Road that then continued north on River Road. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’5” to 5’6” with a slender build. — from the State Police.

The Barton TD Bank robbery suspect. Photos courtesy of the State Police

The suspect in the robbery at Subway in Orleans.

The getaway vehicle used in the robbery at the Family Dollar in Orleans.

The suspect in the robbery at Dollar General in North Troy.