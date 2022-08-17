VSP report several stolen items

The Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of stolen property from an address on Willoughby Lake Road in the town of Brownington.

It became known through investigation that the stolen property consisted of two ice fishing sleds, a wooden taboggan, five jig sticks, fifteen to twenty ice fishing tip-ups, an older model black in color Coleman generator, and a twin tank air compressor with a loud exhaust. The owners of the property, Allan and Keith, advised the generator was stolen from inside the residence and the rest was stolen from the garage on the property. Allan advised the property was stolen sometime between 07/29/2022 and 08/14/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.