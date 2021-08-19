******UPDATE*********

Raymond Gadreault was arrested by Virginia State Police on 8/19/21. Any questions on his arrest should be directed to Virginia State Police.

Previous post:

On 8/18/21 at approximately 6:19 p.m., Vermont State Police were notified by Vermont Probation and Parole that Raymond Gadreault, 73, of Coventry cut his tracking bracelet. Gadreault was under supervision by Probation and Parole for a domestic assault conviction.

His last known location was the Randolph Southbound Rest Area on Interstate 89.His direction of travel is unknown and Vermont State Police is asking that anyone coming into contact with Gadreault to call the Vermont State Police or Vermont Probation and Parole.

There is no known threat to the public at this time but anyone with information on Gadreault’s whereabouts is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802 234 9933.