VSP locates body, arrests husband in disappearance of Emily Ferlazzo

ALBANS, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021) — The Vermont State Police has located human remains believed to be those of Emily Ferlazzo and arrested her husband, Joseph, on suspicion of murder.

After agreeing to speak to investigators Tuesday afternoon, Joseph Ferlazzo told detectives that he had killed his wife early Saturday morning inside their vehicle in Bolton. The vehicle, a small bus, had been converted into a living and traveling space that Emily and Joseph Ferlazzo shared and had used to travel to Bolton late last week. The state police located and seized the bus early Tuesday morning in St. Albans.

A subsequent court-ordered search of the bus at the VSP St. Albans barracks uncovered human remains and other evidence that corroborated Joseph Ferlazzo’s account of the killing.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, to determine the cause and manner of death and to confirm identity.

VSP’s investigation into the death is active and will continue through the night. The state police is working with the Chittenden County and Franklin County state’s attorneys’ offices. Joseph Ferlazzo is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and remain in custody pending arraignment Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

No further details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office on Wednesday morning to confirm details of the hearing.