Voter turnout was heavy and steady

by Brooke Grams

A huge turnout for a non-presidential election year kept town clerks and vote counters up late Tuesday and into early Wednesday tabulating their towns’ returns. The most hotly contested race this year — the contest between incumbent Sheriff Kirk Martin and Detective Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs — drew nearly 10,000 voters, around 2,000 more than cast ballots in 2014.

