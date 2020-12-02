Veterans help one of their own in Westfield

by Kristin Anderson

WESTFIELD — Veterans Helping Veterans is more than a mission statement for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA): it’s a way of life.

Navy Korean War veteran Matthew Leonelli found out firsthand how serious these folks were about walking the walk, after his wife died and he moved in with his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Dan Mcavinney, of Westfield.

Trouble with his hip led to the need for a ramp, but they were unable to find a carpenter willing to get the work done for months, or even longer. That led Mr. Mcavinney to speak with a friend who was connected to the VFW Post #798, in Newport.

