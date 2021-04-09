Vermonters age 30+ can make a vaccine appointment starting Monday

Starting Monday, April 12 at 8:15 a.m., Vermonters age 30 and older will be able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible.

Click on the “Make an appointment” button to use the Health Department registration system. If you prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, you can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens.

Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.

Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.

Share What Getting Vaccinated Means to You for a Chance to Win $500!

The COVID-19 vaccine means something different to each and every one of us. Something we all have in common? Vaccines mean getting back to life and the things we miss.

Help us show why getting vaccinated is important! Submit your original videos, photos or written thoughts on what being vaccinated means to you — whether you’ve already been vaccinated or not. Select submissions will be featured in our new TV ad campaign and one lucky submitter will be picked at random to receive a $500 cash card.

State of Vermont employees are welcome to submit footage but are not eligible to win the cash card.

For more details, and to submit content, visit healthvermont.gov/VaccineContest.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19

With variants of the COVID-19 virus circulating throughout the state, basic precautions are more important than ever. Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The fact is, the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.

Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.

If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick.

If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.

COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on April 8, 2021

Data is updated daily.

Description Number New cases 222 (20,669 total) Currently hospitalized 30 Hospitalized in ICU 6 Hospitalized under investigation 3 Percent Positive (7-day average) 2.1% People tested 363,146 Total tests 1,405,708 Total people recovered 16,940 Deaths 230

Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Data

As of 12 p.m. on April 8, 2021

Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays. Due to technology updates, the dashboard will be updated on Thursday, April 8.

Description Number Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 238,978

(43.6% of population)

Total people who have completed vaccination 149,561

(27.3% of population)

Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.

Additional Resources About Vaccination and More