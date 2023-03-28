VERMONT SENATE GIVES PRELIMINARY APPROVAL TO S.18, AN ACT RELATING TO BANNING FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS AND E-LIQUIDS

MONTPELIER, VT – Today the Senate gave preliminary approval to S.18, an act relating to banning flavored tobacco products and e-liquids.

“As lawmakers we put the health of Vermont youth above all else,” said Senator Ginny Lyons, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and the lead sponsor of the bill. “The youth smoking and vaping epidemic is on the rise. We must do everything we can to protect the next generation from nicotine addiction.”

This bill would ban the retail sale of flavored cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and e-liquids and would direct the Office of the Attorney General to report on the extent to which Vermont may legally restrict advertising and regulate labels for e-cigarettes and other vaping-related products.

“Flavored tobacco is more appealing to youth and as a high school teacher, I saw the devastating effects of flavored tobacco and vaping on our youth,” said Senator Gulick, member of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and reporter of the bill. “Youth tobacco addiction is an urgent public health matter and I’m pleased to see the Senate move forward with S.18.”

Data from the Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont chapters of the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society show that nearly all youth e-cigarette users report using flavored products. More than eight in ten youth who have ever used tobacco products started with flavored products and nearly 65% of young menthol smokers say they would quit if menthol cigarettes were banned.

If S.18 becomes law, Vermont will join Massachusetts and California in banning the retail sale of all flavored tobacco products.

The bill will be up for final consideration in the Senate tomorrow. If approved, it would then move to the House for further consideration.

###

You can learn more about S.18, an act relating to banning flavored tobacco products and e-liquids, on the legislative website.