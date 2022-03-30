Vermont needs fewer moose, more deer

by Joseph Gresser

About 30 hunters gathered at Lake Region Union High School on March 24 to hear the latest word on Vermont’s moose and deer herds. The crowd was considerably smaller than it has been in the past for such events.

That may be because it was the first in-person meeting in a couple of years — during the COVID lock-downs the Department of Fish and Wildlife sent out videos in place of public gatherings. It may also be that hunters are pleased with current rules. In some past years there were vocal complaints, especially about spike-horn regulations.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)