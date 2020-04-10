VERMONT DMV LAUNCHES ONLINE LICENSE RENEWALS

Montpelier, Vt.—Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the official launch of a new online system for license renewals. This new service comes at a critical time for Vermonters and dovetails with the Governor’s March 18 directive for the DMV to transition to online, mail and phone transactions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I appreciate the work of the DMV, and so many across state government, to continue to provide critical services to Vermonters throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Governor Scott. “Online license renewals allow Vermonters to maintain valid licenses and IDs while promoting social distancing practices and going forward this provides Vermonters with a significant convenience.”

The DMV strongly encourages Vermonters to renew online using the simple form. Renewal notices will continue to be mailed to all license holders and will include the URL for the online service and a unique PIN needed for the online form. The online renewal form can be found at mydmvlicense.vermont.gov/with online support available through the DMV website.

“This is a key step forward in the modernization of DMV services for Vermonters,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli. “The option to renew online will ease the process for many customers and will result in greater efficiency and cost savings for the state.”

The DMV switched to a new license and identification card system in the summer of 2019. The new credentials have advanced security features to help prevent fraud and identity theft and are printed off-site at a highly secure facility. Online license renewals will be processed by the DMV and the data will be transmitted to the printing facility. Vermonters will receive the new license or ID in the mail 7-10 business days after the DMV submits the renewal for printing. For more information, please visit dmv.vermont.gov/faq.