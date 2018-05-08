Vermont delegation fights confusing maple regulation
Vermont’s Congressional delegation is fighting a proposed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plan to label maple syrup as having “added sugar.”
Last week, U.S. Congressman Peter Welch and Senator Patrick Leahy held a press conference in Vermont, partly about their opposition to the plan, which they said makes no sense and could gravely harm the state’s important maple industry.
