Vermont delegation fights confusing maple regulation

copyright the Chronicle May 9, 2018

Vermont’s Congressional delegation is fighting a proposed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plan to label maple syrup as having “added sugar.”

Last week, U.S. Congressman Peter Welch and Senator Patrick Leahy held a press conference in Vermont, partly about their opposition to the plan, which they said makes no sense and could gravely harm the state’s important maple industry.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)