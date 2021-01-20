Vermont bear hunters had a record season in 2020

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reports that bear hunters in Vermont had another safe and successful hunting season in 2020.

Preliminary numbers show that hunters took a record 914 black bears during the two-part early and late bear seasons. The previous highest harvest ever recorded in Vermont was 750 in 2019. Fish and Wildlife also says there were no hunting-related shooting incidents.

The average number of bears taken over the previous ten years was 608. The hunting season results are consistent with the goal of maintaining the bear population to within 3,500 to 5,500 bears, according to Forrest Hammond, Fish and Wildlife’s bear biologist.

