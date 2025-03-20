Senator Welch talks tariffs

by Maria Amador

NEWPORT — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Peter Welch paid a visit to the Eastside Restaurant and Pub to express his outrage over President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada — which he called our greatest ally. Marie-Claude Bibeau, a member of Canada’s Parliament (MP), was invited to join the senator’s “roundtable” discussion, alongside more than twenty business owners and professionals from the Northeast Kingdom and across the border.

Senator Welch opened the conversation by sharing his appreciation for Ms. Bibeau’s willingness to join the event. He said it was his first meeting with the House of Commons member representing Compton-Stanstead.

Just as he did in February before the Senate, Mr. Welch stated his disapproval of the tariffs being imposed on Canada.

“I am absolutely horrified at these tariffs,” he said. “I am appalled at what our President is saying about Canada, referring to it as a fifty-first state. There’s no place for that. We’re neighbors….

