Tucky needs a “fur-ever” home

copyright the Chronicle August 22, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

The Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans needs help finding a home for shelter cat Tucky, who will face euthanasia if he’s not adopted by Tuesday, August 28.

Tucky is a four-year-old male tabby cat, going on five this October.

He arrived at the shelter in September of 2017 when he and two other cats were abandoned by their previous owners, said Toni Rushlow, former volunteer and employee of eight years at the shelter.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)