This Week Trying to salvage a store in Albany Published 1 hour ago - Tena Starr - 1h ago The Albany Community Trust Inc. (ACT), a young community based nonprofit, has organized to help bring prosperity to Albany. One of its first projects is to try to re-establish the Albany Store on Route 14 in Albany Village. The group's website says its mission is "to positively impact the growth and prosperity of Albany," and its members believe that reopening the store will be a first good step. It also hopes to buy the adjacent lot to provide additional parking and outdoor space. There will be a meeting on Thursday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Albany Town Hall where ACT members will talk about goals, progress, and its vision for the store's future, answer questions, and hear ideas. All community members are welcome to attend. The store, pictured above, was victim of a fire in 2014, and it's been empty since. ACT hopes to raise money to buy the building, rebuild and equip it, then lease it to an operator, who will run it without the financial burden of buying and renovating. Photo by Tena Starr