Trustees recommend sale to VEC

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—Barton Village voters will be asked to approve the sale of their electric department to the Vermont Electric Cooperative. The village trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to ask the question by Australian ballot on May 10, the same day as the Annual Meeting.

The question of selling the department has been under consideration for nearly two years. During much of that time trustees were in executive session with lawyers and prospective buyers.

