Tree of Lights fund-raiser returns to CNB

The Tree of Lights will again adorn the front of Community National Bank (CNB) at the Derby branch office. As it has for over ten years, it will be illuminated with colorful lights, each representing a loved one remembered. The Tree of Lights is an annual benefit for the hospice program of Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, Inc. (OEVNA). OEVNA’s mission continues to provide home health care services to residents in the twenty-four communities in Orleans and northern Essex counties. The tree has been generously donated by Carl and Judith Szych of Breezy Hill Acres which is located on the corner of East Main Street and Sias Avenue in Newport. A tree lighting ceremony will take place on Monday, December 11, at 5:30 p.m., at the bank office, with light refreshments and cookies served. The lights will remain illuminated until January 2, 2018.

All are welcome to attend.

“What better time of year and more perfect way to honor our loved ones than by lighting the OEVNA’s Tree of Lights,” said Kathy Austin, president of CNB. “We’re proud to host the Tree of Lights in partnership with OEVNA and in support of their good work.”

Lyne Limoges, executive director of OEVNA added, “The holidays are a time of year when the loss of a loved one can be felt even more deeply; we sincerely appreciate Community National Bank’s dedication in hosting the annual Tree of Lights honoring members of the communities we serve.”

Donations of $5 are accepted at Community National Bank branches in Newport, Derby, Derby Line, Troy, Island Pond, and Barton, as well as at Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, Inc. For more information about the Tree of Lights fund-raiser, or about the services of the agency, please call 334-5213. — from OEVNA.