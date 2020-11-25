Toys for Kids off to good start

by Amanda K. Camargo

DERBY — This holiday season Northpoint and Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) have come together once again to collect toys and other donations for Orleans County kids.

The annual Toys for Kids of Vermont drive has helped hundreds of families over the years provide holiday gifts for their children, up to age 16.

The toy drive was started back in the 1980s or 1990s by retired Marine Joe Queenin from Derby Line, Merry Hamel from NEKCA said. He dropped off boxes in local post offices and then came back and collected the donations.

When he got older, he approached Mulkin’s, now Northpoint, to see if the car dealership would be interested in taking over dropping off and picking up the donation boxes.

