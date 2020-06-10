Three new COVID cases in Orleans County

by Joseph Gresser

At his press conference Monday, Governor Phil Scott was asked about the three new cases of COVID-19 been found in Orleans County. He turned the question over to Vermont State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso.

“I will say that we shouldn’t be alarmed,” Ms. Kelso said. “Percentage-wise it is a large increase going from ten to 13, but we’re still talking about just three cases. It only takes one case to start an outbreak so we’ll certainly be careful in our contact tracing, but three cases is not a large number that causes alarm.

