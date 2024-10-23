Thomas Wood speaks for himself

by Maria Amador

ORLEANS — Friday afternoon, Thomas Wood waited to meet a reporter from the Chronicle sitting in the driver’s seat of his worn Chevy Silverado — colored silver — and poring through dozens of documents he’s pored through before.

Following several months of disputing a zoning violation with the Town of Barton, and a swift denial of his appeal, Mr. Wood seems clear on how he ended up on a farm in the center of Orleans Village, and certain that he’s not going anywhere….

