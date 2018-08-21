The winding route to becoming an acclaimed jazz sax player

copyright the Chronicle August 22, 2018

WESTMORE — If Daniel Ian Smith’s cello teacher had been better, Mr. Smith might have been offering a program of string quartets this Thursday evening at the Westmore Community Church. Instead, he and a trio of young musicians — the Generation Quartet — will offer a program of jazz standards and original compositions beginning at 6:30 p.m.

