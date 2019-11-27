The tasty business of Pies for People

 -  -  13

by David Dudley CRAFTSBURY — Though it was dark and cold outside, the Sterling College dining hall was filled with warmth and laughter.  Near the center of the big, softly lit room stood a stack of baking sheets dotted with fist-sized balls of dough.  …this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below: Annual online subscription Short-term […]

by David Dudley

CRAFTSBURY — Though it was dark and cold outside, the Sterling College dining hall was filled with warmth and laughter.  Near the center of the big, softly lit room stood a stack of baking sheets dotted with fist-sized balls of dough. 

this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Share
13 recommended
36 views
bookmark icon