by David Dudley

BARTON — For those wondering why people willingly — often gleefully — get behind the wheel of a car that still runs, and smash it into other cars that still run, the victory speeches of this year’s Demolition Derby are telling. “I’m going to use the prize to pay bills and support my kids,” said Ken Bacon Jr., who won first place in the eight-cylinder class, and a $1,000 prize.