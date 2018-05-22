The Goodrich is saying good-bye to its beloved director

copyright the Chronicle May 23, 2018

by Tabitha Armstrong

NEWPORT — Carol Nicholson has been the director of the Goodrich Memorial Library for the past 15 years. After losing her husband, she had wanted to do something to be involved in the community, and so at 63, Mrs. Nicholson enrolled in the Vermont Associates Program, received her certification, and became the library director at 65.

Having just turned 80, Mrs. Nicholson is ready to pass the baton, and she will be saying good-by to the library at the end of July.

