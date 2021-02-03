Talks on future of Willoughby’s south end continue

by Joseph Gresser

WESTMORE — The second Westmore Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) hearing to consider plans for reorganizing parking areas and trails at the south end of Willoughby Lake ended January 28 with a decision to hold a third meeting in 60 days.

Project designers told the board not to expect them to have a solution on March 25 to concerns about traffic on Route 5A and other issues raised by board members and town residents during the two ZBA meetings.

They said the project, as presented, represents what the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation can do on the property it controls.

