Taking a breath

Grace Wilson pauses for a moment as her backing musicians have their say in a rendition of the B.B. King classsic “The Thrill Is Gone.” The group’s performance was one of many highlights of the Lake Region Union High School Spring Jazz Concert and Senior Class Showcase, Sunday afternoon at the Creek Hill Barn in Irasburg. Photo by Joseph Gresser

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)