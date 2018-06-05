Swartz pleads innocent to second degree murder

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

NEWPORT— Judge Robert Bent ordered Randall E. Swartz held without bail Monday afternoon after the 58-year-old Orleans resident pled innocent to a charge of second-degree murder. Police say he shot and killed Thea Swartz, his wife, on May 15 and then wounded himself.

