Swartz murder trial delayed

by Joseph Gresser

Thea Swartz, 54, of Orleans, was shot and killed at her home on May 15, 2018. Her husband, Randall Swartz, 62, was to go on trial Monday on charges of first and second degree murder, charges he denies.

Judge Lisa Warren, who was to have presided over the trial, postponed its start Friday, after hearing that Mr. Swartz’s lawyer, Robert Katims, had received some electronic evidence related to the case too late to study it, and that Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett recently found more evidence, and had, as of March 10, only gone through a third of the material.

