Survey prompts concern, conversation

by Luke Vidic

In the final months of 2020, members of the Lake Region Union High School (LRUHS) newspaper club created a series of questions to ask their peers. The topic at hand was bullying and harassment in Lake Region — in its hallways and cafeteria, and on myriad social media platforms.

The students presented their proposal to the school board at LRUHS on January 18, 2021, and were given the go-ahead.

A year later, after polling the 280 students and partially disaggregating the data, the results reveal troubling signs of harassment leveled at students of color and students who identify as LGBTQIA+.

