Supreme court rejects appeal of Ray’s sentence.

 -  -  13

by Joseph Gresser The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected Jeffrey M. Ray’s appeal of his sentence.  Mr. Ray shot and killed Richard Vreeland, his ex-wife’s new husband, in 2015. …this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below: Annual online subscription Short-term online subscription Print subscription (To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of […]

Jeffrey Ray and Kyle Hatt, his lawyer (right), during his three-day sentencing hearing in March 2018.  Photo by Joseph Gresser

by Joseph Gresser

The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected Jeffrey M. Ray’s appeal of his sentence.  Mr. Ray shot and killed Richard Vreeland, his ex-wife’s new husband, in 2015.

this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Share
13 recommended
8 views
bookmark icon