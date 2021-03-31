Sugarmakers not thrilled by warm spell

by Tena Starr

Likely last week’s unusually warm weather left most of us thrilled by an early taste of spring. But some sugarmakers are worried that a week of unseasonable warmth in mid-March could lead to a brief sugaring season.

While the weather is back to something more normal this week — Monday going so far as to be blustery with a couple inches of snow in higher elevations — longtime sugarmakers say that much warmth, that long, that early, can affect the entire season.

“This coming week looks a lot better,” said Bucky Shelton of Glover on Sunday. He said that, ideally, this week’s weather and last week’s should have happened in reverse.

