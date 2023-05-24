Substitute teacher pleads innocent to sexual assault of student

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A former substitute teacher appeared in court Friday to plead innocent to four charges of sexual assault without consent, repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. All are felonies.

After hearing the plea from Jesse Waldenville, 41, of Lowell, Judge Lisa Warren ordered him held without bail.

According to the affidavit from Vermont State Police Trooper Jason Danielsen, Mr. Waldenville came to the attention of law enforcement in an unusual way. Mr. Waldenville showed up at the Derby State Police barracks on May 17 and said he had inappropriate contact with a minor, the affidavit says.

