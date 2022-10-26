Students shine in Barton art show

by Trisha Ingalls

BARTON — On October 23, a student art show was held at Greater Barton Arts (GBA) to showcase the talents of young, local artists, including a six-year-old first-place winner.

At the beginning of the school year, GBA’s Adrien Helm got in touch with local art teachers about putting on an exhibit of their students’ work. Because it was so early in the school year, she said she was worried only four portraits would show up. She delighted when 47 submissions came in….

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)