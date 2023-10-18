Still no city manager

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — City council here Monday night voted to reject a counter-offer made by interim city manager Karen Geraghty and conclude contract negotiations with her, leaving next steps in the search for a permanent city manager uncertain. The move came late in the evening after a 90-minute executive session, with council member Chris Vachon the only vote against the motion.

Mayor Linda Joy Sullivan said the reason for the vote was concern for Ms. Geraghty’s ability to work collaboratively with the council. Mayor Sullivan said Ms. Geraghty is still the interim city manager. The Newport Daily Express asked what happens next with the hire of a city manager…

