Leaderboard Banner
Editor's Picks

Still no city manager

• Bookmarks: 38

Interim City Manager Karen Geraghty attempts to explain her position during Monday night’s council meeting. To her right is her attorney Duncan Kilmartin. To her left are council members Chris Vachon, Clark Curtis, Mayor Linda Joy Sullivan, Council President John Wilson, and Kevin Charboneau. Behind them are city attorneys joining the meeting online. Photo by Trisha Ingalls

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — City council here Monday night voted to reject a counter-offer made by interim city manager Karen Geraghty and conclude contract negotiations with her, leaving next steps in the search for a permanent city manager uncertain.  The move came late in the evening after a 90-minute executive session, with council member Chris Vachon the only vote against the motion.

Mayor Linda Joy Sullivan said the reason for the vote was concern for Ms. Geraghty’s ability to work collaboratively with the council.  Mayor Sullivan said Ms. Geraghty is still the interim city manager. The Newport Daily Express asked what happens next with the hire of a city manager…

to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

 

Share
38 recommended
116 views
bookmark icon