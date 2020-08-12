Steele gets prison for starving cows

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Donovan Steele held his hands out as Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Morrill fitted handcuffs to his wrists Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Steele, 27, and a resident of Kapaa, Hawaii, stood in the smaller of the two courtrooms in Orleans County Superior Court where he had just been sentenced by Judge Robert Bent to serve one year of a one-to-five year prison term.

Judge Bent suspended the rest of the sentence.

In 2017 and the beginning of 2018 Mr. Steele had a farm in Brownington where he allowed at least 21 cows and calves to die of hunger and thirst.

