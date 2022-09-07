Stars party goes on despite cloudy skies

Members of the Evansville Transit Authority entertained the crowd at Sunday’s Twilight Stars Party with a selection of familiar tunes. Playing at the Old Stone House stargazing party in Brownington for the last six years, the band is celebrating its twentieth year playing music throughout the area. Photo by Matthew Wilson.

