Solemn procession honors Agent Maland

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY LINE — It’s been two months since Border Patrol Agent David Maland died from a gunshot wound sustained while pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 91. The incident resonated with the community of law enforcement and border management, as the agencies often work together.

On Saturday a procession of vehicles from those agencies passed through the community in memory of Agent Maland.

Around 1 p.m., the long chain of vehicles began to pass through Derby Line on Caswell Avenue and Main Street. Cruisers from both the Vermont and New Hampshire State Police were in the line, as were local police services. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department sent several cruisers with Sheriff Jennifer Harlow behind the wheel of one.

Twenty Canadian Border Services Agency joined the end of the solemn parade, northern neighbors showing respect for a fallen colleague.

The procession drove south out of Derby Line and headed down Route 5 before heading through Newport. The sirens and long line of cruisers drew out some living along the route to watch as the train of vehicles passed. The procession ended at the Newport Border Patrol station.