So far, so good for sugarmakers

by Matthew Wilson

When the weather warms but the nights are still cool, it’s the time of year for sugarmakers to ply their craft. This year, the season seems to be shaping up for a good year for maple producers, as the conditions in the Kingdom appear optimal for sap production.

Over the weekend, Jed’s Maple Products in Derby participated in the statewide open house weekend so local families and traveling tourists could visit and get their hands of fresh syrup and maple crafted goodies.

As he fired pizzas for the crowd in attendance, owner Steve Wheeler talked about the conditions he was seeing this year.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)