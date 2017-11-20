Snowmobile safety course offered at North Country Hospital

A snowmobile safety course will be offered on Saturday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the conference room at North Country Hospital in Newport.

For anyone born after July 1, 1983, this course is required to ride on VAST trails. Vermont State Police certified instructor Roger Gosselin will lead the course. The cost is two food items to be donated to the local food shelf. Lunch will be provided.

Anyone interested should register by December 4. To register, call (802) 274-4502, or e-mail [email protected], or [email protected] — from the Orleans County Snowmobilers Association.