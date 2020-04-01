Snowman family offers sound advice

A family of snowmen appeared on Greensboro Bend’s Main Street after snow fell on March 24. They were gone by the next afternoon, but while they lived all four dispensed wise advice for these times. This sour fellow is not pleased to have to remind people to stay home. Photos by Joseph Gresser

