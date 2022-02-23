Snow riders get their machines blessed in Troy

by Matt Wilson

TROY — Local snow machine enthusiasts gathered Sunday at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy, to participate in the Blessing of the Snowmobiles. The event was hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 7943, alongside a monthly breakfast held at the church. Early in the day, several colorful and clean snow machines sat parked in the brisk sunny morning sun.

Many people came be a part of the regular gathering held at the Troy Church Hall, and to enjoy pancakes and sausage, bacon, and eggs. The money generated from the meal allows the Knights of Columbus to help folks in the community who are in need of some kindly assistance, more often older people who may be without others to help them.

“Right now, we’re hoping to get some firewood for an elderly gentleman.” said George Piette, a member of the Knights helping to coordinate the breakfast.

Present for the blessing were many members of a local riding club, Country Riders Inc., coming in with not only a variety of beautiful snow machines, but also a groomer used to help maintain local trails.

“The blessing gives extra confidence, you feel like someone is taking care of you,” said Mary Schadtle, secretary of the group. The recent weather has left many trails icy, and some enthusiasts expressed that the blessing helps them feel safer, despite less than favorable conditions.

Officiating over the blessing were Deacon Ward Nolan and Father Leo Bilodeau, who together recited a prayer of blessing over the riders.

“Grant, we pray, that those who use this snowmobile may travel safely, with care for the safety of others,” said the clergymen, as the riders stood by each snow machine with heads bowed in reverence. After the invocation, each machine was individually blessed with holy water.

“The faithful like to know the things they use every day are blessed,” said Deacon Nolan, “It’s a powerful part of our faith.”

Before the gathering came to a close, Mr. Piette thanked the crowd for coming out to the event, and expressed appreciation for the participation of all involved.

“This is the largest group we’ve had out for our breakfast,” he said afterwards. More than 70 people turned out for the event.