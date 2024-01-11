Sentencing in Charleston auto deaths

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The jury was already selected when Katelyn Deslandes, 25, of Island Pond, reached a plea agreement to settle charges resulting from an accident that took the lives of two 18-year-olds, Logan Costa of Charleston and Taylor Warren of Lunenberg.

Ms. Deslandes originally faced two felony charges of grossly negligent driving resulting in a fatality. On September 11, she agreed to plead guilty to two lesser charges of negligent driving resulting in a death.

The plea agreement, which was signed by Assistant Orleans County State’s Attorney Sarah Baker, Ms. Deslandes, and her lawyer, Kelly Green, capped the sentence Ms. Deslandes could receive at two to four years in prison, but left her free to argue for any lawful sentence….

