School forums produce ideas for improvement

by Trisha Ingalls

In an effort to go beyond simply looking at the issues surrounding the teacher shortage at North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU) and beyond, Superintendent Elaine Collins hired a facilitator and hosted a series of five community forums to find solutions to the problem.

These took place back in January, and Ms. Collins said each presentation had its own unique discussions. She said she is happy all the participants took the process seriously and were very solution-focused. About 80 people participated across the five meetings, but there were three suggestions that rose to the top every single time: providing daycare for staff, increased pay for support staff, and solutions to managing student behavior.

The behavior suggestion is a challenging one…

