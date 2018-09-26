Sanders and Zuckerman stump at Troy barbecue

by Joseph Gresser

TROY — Before walking to the microphone, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman put his untouched pulled pork sandwich down near U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Don’t eat it,” he said.

Senator Sanders looked up. “You can’t trust a politician,” he replied.

Pulled pork was only one of the attractions that brought around 150 people to the Randall Family Farm on Saturday. Most had been drawn by the chance to see and speak with Mr. Sanders, who is seeking re-election to a third Senate term this November.

