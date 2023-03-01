Randall Swartz admits killing wife

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—Randall Swartz appeared in Orleans County Superior Court on February 21 and pled guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Thea Swartz. He also admitted two charges violating conditions placed on him by contacting people from jail.

As part of a plea agreement, the state dismissed a first-degree murder charge against him along with other two charges of violating conditions. ..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)