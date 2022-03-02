Racine wins Barton select board race

BARTON — In a contest to succeed select board chair Ken Mitchell-Eby, Ryan Racine prevailed by a margin of 104 votes to 32 over his rival, Jason Watson.
Mr. Mitchell-Eby said he decided not to run after a single term for personal reasons.
Unless a later Town Meeting reconsiders the matter, Tuesday’s vote will be the last time a select board member is chosen by Australian ballot in Barton.
