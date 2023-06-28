Pride parade attracts hundreds to Newport

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Main Street was filled with rainbows on Sunday, as the city hosted its first Pride Parade. Several hundred people, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters, marched through Newport’s downtown behind the event’s grand marshal, U.S. Representative Becca Balint.

Representative Balint is both the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress and the first openly gay person to serve the state in Washington, D.C.

The parade and festival was organized over the past year by the NEK Rainbow Coalition. It attracted marchers from all over the Kingdom to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ members of the community.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)